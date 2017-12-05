His job security questioned, Tillerson to tour Europe anyway

BRUSSELS (AP) — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is touring Europe this week amid questions about whether he truly speaks for President Donald Trump.

After months of rumors that Tillerson would either quit or be fired, the White House signaled last week it would most likely be the latter — and possibly soon. White House officials told multiple news organizations a plan was afoot to oust Tillerson and replace him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

Tillerson says the reports are "laughable" and Trump tweeted it was "fake news." Yet such damage to his standing is not so easily erased.

In Belgium, Austria and France this week, Tillerson will contend with European officials now questioning how much credence to give his policies, and if he'll even be in place long enough to see them through.