Taiwan president takes responsibility for labor reforms

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Tuesday that as president and chairwoman of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, she would take final responsibility for contested amendments to the Labor Standards Act which passed their first reading the previous day amid strong protests by labor groups.

The revisions followed the passage of workweek reform measures last year which left many dissatisfied. The new changes include the possibility of longer overtime hours, less overtime pay, longer paid holidays and reduced break hours between shifts.

The confrontation over the new changes, which passed a first reading at the end of a 13-hour legislative discussion, also led to rumors of a rift between President Tsai and Premier William Lai (賴清德), the Central News Agency reported.

The president rejected the rumors, saying that she would share responsibility with the premier and with the government team on the promotion of all political affairs. Tsai praised the DPP caucus at the Legislature for its efforts in pushing reform forward, considering the number of important proposals on a range of issues also needing treatment.

“The DPP is a democratic party, so the whole government team will have a range of different views and opinions right from the start,” Tsai wrote on her Facebook page. It was a responsible political party which managed to stand together and bear government responsibility following democratic discussions, she concluded.