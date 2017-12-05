  1. Home
  2. World

Yemen's chaos deepens after rebels killed ex-president Saleh

By Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/05 14:02

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017 file photo, tribesmen loyal to Houthi rebels chant slogans during a gathering aimed at mobilizing more fighters into battl

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2017 file photo, supporters of former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh attend a ceremony to celebrate the 35th anniversary

FILE - In this April 15, 2011, file photo then Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh waves to supporters in Sanaa, Yemen. Saleh, Yemen’s most powerful l

FILE - In this April 8, 2011 file photo, then Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh attends a rally with his supporters, in Sanaa, Yemen. Saleh, Yemen's

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — The killing of Yemen's ex-President Ali Abdullah Saleh by the country's Shiite rebels as their alliance crumbled has thrown the nearly three-year civil war into unpredictable new chaos.

A video circulating online on Monday showed Saleh's body with a gaping head wound dumped in a pickup truck by rebels — a grisly end recalling that of longtime strongman Saleh's contemporary, Libya's Moammar Gadhafi, in 2011.

Saleh's slaying likely gives the rebels the upper hand in the days-long fighting for the country's capital, Sanaa.

It also shatters hopes by Yemen's Saudi-backed government that Saleh's recent split with the Iranian-backed rebels, known as Houthis, would have weakened them and given the government and the Saudi coalition backing a chance for a turning point in the stalemated war that has brought humanitarian disaster.