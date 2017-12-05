Taiwan the biggest winner at Seoul International Invention Fair 2017

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan delegation won 33 gold medals, 40 silvers, 27 bronzes and 7 special prizes at Seoul International Invention Fair 2017, the best overall result among all participating countries.

Seoul International Invention Fair 2017 is an event dedicated to promoting international competitiveness and economic improvement through technology innovation.

The fair, held in Seoul from November 30 to December 3, attracted 30 countries presenting a total of 632 inventions, and Taiwan delegation showcased 124 pieces of works participating in the event, the highest number of participants second to the host country, Korea, the Taiwan Invention Association said in a statement.

Taiwan delegation achieved gratifying result on the fair, winning a total of 33 gold awards, 40 silver awards, 27 bronze awards and 7 special prizes, the biggest overall medal winner in the event.

University students from Taiwan worked on several interesting inventions, including dew-collecting device helping people obtain water from dew when climbing the mountain, and this invention won the grand prize, the highest award of the fair.

Other amazing inventions include a multi-function smartphone scale, temperature-sensing automatic displacement BBQ-grill, building block for child, and woman's underwear which can strengthen the blood circulation, etc.

One student, Wu Chung-hua (吳宗樺), said that design and invention is an interesting and meaningful job that can boost creativity to solve the problem, and hoped that the invention can be dedicated to the society.