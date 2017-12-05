Elliott, Flyers snap 10-game skid with 5-2 win over Flames

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Scott Laughton scored twice, Brian Elliott made 43 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak Monday night with a 5-2 win over the Calgary Flames.

Calgary held a wide edge in play, outshooting Philadelphia 45-21, but the opportunistic Flyers scored three times in a 1:11 span of the second period to break open a 1-all game.

Valtteri Filppula, Michael Raffl and Wayne Simmonds also scored for Philadelphia (9-11-7), and Jakub Voracek had three assists. Five of the losses during the skid came in overtime.

Troy Brouwer, with his first of the season, and Sean Monahan scored for Calgary (14-12-1). The Flames lost three of four on their homestand.

CAPITALS 4, SHARKS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his NHL-leading 20th goal and assisted on another as Washington stopped its recent run of futility against San Jose.

The Capitals beat the Sharks for the fourth time in 18 meetings since Ovechkin entered the NHL in 2005-06. It was Washington's second regulation win against San Jose in that time and first since Oct. 15, 2009. It also ended a four-game skid in the series.

Halting the Sharks' recent mastery came at a cost: T.J. Oshie left in the second period of a chippy game with an upper-body injury and didn't return.

Ovechkin continued his climb up the career list with his 578th goal, passing Hall of Famer Mark Recchi for 20th. He's the 11th player in NHL history to score at least 20 goals in each of his first 13 seasons.

Ovechkin turned several defenders inside out and made a perfect pass to set up Brett Connolly's power-play goal. Devante Smith-Pelly and Jakub Vrana also scored for Washington, which has won two in a row and six of eight.

Capitals backup goalie Philipp Grubauer made 24 saves for his first career victory against the Sharks.

San Jose's Martin Jones allowed four goals on 29 shots in his second game back from injury, and Timo Meier scored his third goal.

PREDATORS 5, BRUINS 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Craig Smith scored twice and added an assist to lead Nashville past Boston.

Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist, and Nick Bonino and Filip Forsberg also scored for the Predators, who have won three of four. Pekka Rinne made 36 saves.

Charlie McAvoy, Zdeno Chara and David Pastrnak had the goals for the Bruins, who won their previous two games.

ISLANDERS 5, PANTHERS 4, SO

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Mathew Barzal scored the winning goal in a shootout to lift New York over Florida after Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo injured his leg in the second period.

Anders Lee scored his 100th career goal. John Tavares, Brock Nelson and Thomas Hickey also scored in regulation for the Islanders. Jaroslav Halak made 39 saves and stopped all three attempts in the shootout.

Denis Malgin, Aleksander Barkov and Aaron Ekblad scored for the Panthers. Keith Yandle had a goal and two assists, and Vincent Trocheck added three assists.

James Reimer replaced Luongo and finished with 16 saves.

