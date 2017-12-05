Anderson's 5-wicket haul restores England's hopes in Ashes

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Jimmy Anderson gave England an outside chance of producing an unlikely win in the inaugural day-night Ashes test with a five-wicket haul to help dismiss Australia for 138 on day four, setting up a target of 354 for victory.

The 35-year-old paceman exploited the extra swing and seam with the pink ball, adding three wickets on Tuesday to the two he took under lights on Monday night to get England right back into the contest.

It was his 25th five-wicket haul in test cricket, but his first in Australia.

Anderson (5-43) worked in tandem with Chris Woakes (4-36), who picked up the wickets of Shaun Marsh (10) and Tim Paine (11) on day four after removing captain Steve Smith (6) and vice-captain David Warner (14) the previous evening.

Australia resumed day four at 53-4, a lead of 268, following Smith's decision not to enforce the follow-on.

Anderson and Woakes, who took two wickets each in the night session, continued to trouble the batsmen in broad daylight.

None the Australians surpassed 20 — Usman Khawaja and Mitchell Starc both scored 20 — and the biggest partnership was 34.

The Australians won the first test in Brisbane by 10 wickets last week and had been dominant for the first half of the second test after being sent in to bat in Adelaide, posting 442-8 declared and then bowling England out for 227.

But by opting not to send England back in for a second innings on Monday night, the Australians have opened the game considerably.