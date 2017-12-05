National Football League

|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|348
|223
|Buffalo
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|227
|283
|N.Y. Jets
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|266
|288
|Miami
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|209
|298
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|266
|282
|Jacksonville
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|299
|178
|Houston
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|296
|309
|Indianapolis
|3
|9
|0
|.250
|205
|330
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|281
|213
|Baltimore
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|280
|207
|Cincinnati
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|219
|238
|Cleveland
|0
|12
|0
|.000
|176
|308
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|303
|274
|L.A. Chargers
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|268
|212
|Oakland
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|249
|278
|Denver
|3
|9
|0
|.250
|206
|315
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|361
|215
|Dallas
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|286
|284
|Washington
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|272
|314
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|10
|0
|.167
|189
|291
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|353
|243
|Carolina
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|269
|238
|Atlanta
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|274
|244
|Tampa Bay
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|243
|288
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|285
|204
|Detroit
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|314
|308
|Green Bay
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|258
|281
|Chicago
|3
|9
|0
|.250
|191
|267
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|361
|222
|Seattle
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|290
|222
|Arizona
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|219
|310
|San Francisco
|2
|10
|0
|.167
|202
|298
___
|Thursday's Games
Dallas 38, Washington 14
|Sunday's Games
Minnesota 14, Atlanta 9
San Francisco 15, Chicago 14
New England 23, Buffalo 3
Green Bay 26, Tampa Bay 20, OT
Jacksonville 30, Indianapolis 10
Baltimore 44, Detroit 20
N.Y. Jets 38, Kansas City 31
Miami 35, Denver 9
Tennessee 24, Houston 13
L.A. Chargers 19, Cleveland 10
New Orleans 31, Carolina 21
Oakland 24, N.Y. Giants 17
L.A. Rams 32, Arizona 16
Seattle 24, Philadelphia 10
|Monday's Games
Pittsburgh 23, Cincinnati 20
|Thursday, Dec. 7
New Orleans at Atlanta, 8:25 p.m.
|Sunday, Dec. 10
Oakland at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Tennessee at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at Jacksonville, 4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:30 p.m.
|Monday, Dec. 11
New England at Miami, 8:30 p.m.