National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/05 12:22
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 21 4 .840
Toronto 14 7 .667 5
Philadelphia 13 10 .565 7
New York 11 12 .478 9
Brooklyn 9 14 .391 11
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 12 11 .522
Miami 11 12 .478 1
Charlotte 9 13 .409
Orlando 10 15 .400 3
Atlanta 5 18 .217 7
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 17 7 .708
Detroit 14 9 .609
Milwaukee 12 10 .545 4
Indiana 13 11 .542 4
Chicago 3 19 .136 13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 18 4 .818
San Antonio 16 8 .667 3
New Orleans 12 12 .500 7
Memphis 8 15 .348 10½
Dallas 7 17 .292 12
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 13 10 .565
Denver 13 10 .565
Minnesota 14 11 .560
Utah 13 11 .542 ½
Oklahoma City 10 12 .455
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 19 6 .760
L.A. Clippers 8 14 .364
Phoenix 9 16 .360 10
L.A. Lakers 8 15 .348 10
Sacramento 7 16 .304 11

___

Sunday's Games

Orlando 105, New York 100

Golden State 123, Miami 95

Minnesota 112, L.A. Clippers 106

Oklahoma City 90, San Antonio 87

Houston 118, L.A. Lakers 95

Monday's Games

Charlotte 104, Orlando 94

Indiana 115, New York 97

Phoenix 115, Philadelphia 101

Boston 111, Milwaukee 100

Brooklyn 110, Atlanta 90

Cleveland 113, Chicago 91

Golden State 125, New Orleans 115

Memphis 95, Minnesota 92

Dallas 122, Denver 105

San Antonio 96, Detroit 93

Utah 116, Washington 69

Tuesday's Games

Phoenix at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Washington at Portland, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Charlotte, 8 p.m.

Miami at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Brooklyn at Mexico City, 10 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 10:30 p.m.