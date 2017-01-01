Photo of the Day: Snowman on Hehuanshan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Out of eager anticipation of predictions of snow on certain mountains in Taiwan and after sleet was seen on Hehuanshan, a netizen posted an image of a snowman they made this morning on the mountain in central Taiwan.

A user on the Facebook group, Wei Ming-fu (衛銘復), posted video and photos of the sleet seen on Hehuanshan this morning including the words "it snowed" and a little snowman on the hood of their car. ‎

Actual snowfall on major mountains such as Hehuanshan and Yushan is still most likely on Dec. 8, when a second cold air mass arrives, according to the Central Weather Bureau.



(Photo by 衛銘復)