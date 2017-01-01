  1. Home
  2. Society

Photo of the Day: Snowman on Hehuanshan

Visitor to Hehuanshan makes a snowman from today's sleet out of anticipation of possible snowfall this weekend

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/05 12:25

Photo by Facebook user 衛銘復.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Out of eager anticipation of predictions of snow on certain mountains in Taiwan and after sleet was seen on Hehuanshan, a netizen posted an image of a snowman they made this morning on the mountain in central Taiwan. 

A user on the Facebook group, Wei Ming-fu (衛銘復), posted video and photos of the sleet seen on Hehuanshan this morning including the words "it snowed" and a little snowman on the hood of their car. ‎ 

Actual snowfall on major mountains such as Hehuanshan and Yushan is still most likely on Dec. 8, when a second cold air mass arrives, according to the Central Weather Bureau. 


(Photo by 衛銘復)
snow
sleet
snowman
winter weather
cold air mass

RELATED ARTICLES

Snow in Taiwan's mountains possible this weekend
2017/12/04 11:09
Temp to drop to 15 degrees in northern Taiwan next Monday
2017/11/30 15:09
Mercury to drop to 19 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan on Saturday
2017/10/19 11:39
Goodbye tortoise, goodbye hare — traffic violators beware
2017/06/12 16:05
Taiwan's Yushan sees second snowfall in March
2017/03/27 09:55