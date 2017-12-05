|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|21
|4
|.840
|—
|Toronto
|14
|7
|.667
|5
|Philadelphia
|13
|10
|.565
|7
|New York
|11
|12
|.478
|9
|Brooklyn
|9
|14
|.391
|11
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|12
|10
|.545
|—
|Miami
|11
|12
|.478
|1½
|Charlotte
|9
|13
|.409
|3
|Orlando
|10
|15
|.400
|3½
|Atlanta
|5
|18
|.217
|7½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|Detroit
|14
|8
|.636
|2
|Milwaukee
|12
|10
|.545
|4
|Indiana
|13
|11
|.542
|4
|Chicago
|3
|19
|.136
|13
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|18
|4
|.818
|—
|San Antonio
|15
|8
|.652
|3½
|New Orleans
|12
|11
|.522
|6½
|Memphis
|8
|15
|.348
|10½
|Dallas
|6
|17
|.261
|12½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Portland
|13
|10
|.565
|½
|Minnesota
|14
|11
|.560
|½
|Utah
|12
|11
|.522
|1½
|Oklahoma City
|10
|12
|.455
|3
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|18
|6
|.750
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|8
|14
|.364
|9
|Phoenix
|9
|16
|.360
|9½
|L.A. Lakers
|8
|15
|.348
|9½
|Sacramento
|7
|16
|.304
|10½
___
|Sunday's Games
Orlando 105, New York 100
Golden State 123, Miami 95
Minnesota 112, L.A. Clippers 106
Oklahoma City 90, San Antonio 87
Houston 118, L.A. Lakers 95
|Monday's Games
Charlotte 104, Orlando 94
Indiana 115, New York 97
Phoenix 115, Philadelphia 101
Boston 111, Milwaukee 100
Brooklyn 110, Atlanta 90
Cleveland 113, Chicago 91
Golden State at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Memphis 95, Minnesota 92
Denver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Detroit at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Utah, 9 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Phoenix at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Washington at Portland, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Charlotte, 8 p.m.
Miami at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City vs. Brooklyn at Mexico City, 10 p.m.
Houston at Utah, 10:30 p.m.