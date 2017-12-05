  1. Home
  2. World

National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/05 11:22
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 21 4 .840
Toronto 14 7 .667 5
Philadelphia 13 10 .565 7
New York 11 12 .478 9
Brooklyn 9 14 .391 11
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 12 10 .545
Miami 11 12 .478
Charlotte 9 13 .409 3
Orlando 10 15 .400
Atlanta 5 18 .217
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 17 7 .708
Detroit 14 8 .636 2
Milwaukee 12 10 .545 4
Indiana 13 11 .542 4
Chicago 3 19 .136 13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 18 4 .818
San Antonio 15 8 .652
New Orleans 12 11 .522
Memphis 8 15 .348 10½
Dallas 6 17 .261 12½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 13 9 .591
Portland 13 10 .565 ½
Minnesota 14 11 .560 ½
Utah 12 11 .522
Oklahoma City 10 12 .455 3
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 18 6 .750
L.A. Clippers 8 14 .364 9
Phoenix 9 16 .360
L.A. Lakers 8 15 .348
Sacramento 7 16 .304 10½

___

Sunday's Games

Orlando 105, New York 100

Golden State 123, Miami 95

Minnesota 112, L.A. Clippers 106

Oklahoma City 90, San Antonio 87

Houston 118, L.A. Lakers 95

Monday's Games

Charlotte 104, Orlando 94

Indiana 115, New York 97

Phoenix 115, Philadelphia 101

Boston 111, Milwaukee 100

Brooklyn 110, Atlanta 90

Cleveland 113, Chicago 91

Golden State at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Memphis 95, Minnesota 92

Denver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Utah, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Phoenix at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Washington at Portland, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Charlotte, 8 p.m.

Miami at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Brooklyn at Mexico City, 10 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 10:30 p.m.