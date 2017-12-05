|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|21
|4
|.840
|—
|Toronto
|14
|7
|.667
|5
|Philadelphia
|13
|10
|.565
|7
|New York
|11
|12
|.478
|9
|Brooklyn
|9
|14
|.391
|11
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|12
|10
|.545
|—
|Miami
|11
|12
|.478
|1½
|Charlotte
|9
|13
|.409
|3
|Orlando
|10
|15
|.400
|3½
|Atlanta
|5
|18
|.217
|7½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|Detroit
|14
|8
|.636
|1½
|Milwaukee
|12
|10
|.545
|3½
|Indiana
|13
|11
|.542
|3½
|Chicago
|3
|18
|.143
|12
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|18
|4
|.818
|—
|San Antonio
|15
|8
|.652
|3½
|New Orleans
|12
|11
|.522
|6½
|Memphis
|7
|15
|.318
|11
|Dallas
|6
|17
|.261
|12½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Minnesota
|14
|10
|.583
|—
|Portland
|13
|10
|.565
|½
|Utah
|12
|11
|.522
|1½
|Oklahoma City
|10
|12
|.455
|3
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|18
|6
|.750
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|8
|14
|.364
|9
|Phoenix
|9
|16
|.360
|9½
|L.A. Lakers
|8
|15
|.348
|9½
|Sacramento
|7
|16
|.304
|10½
___
|Sunday's Games
Orlando 105, New York 100
Golden State 123, Miami 95
Minnesota 112, L.A. Clippers 106
Oklahoma City 90, San Antonio 87
Houston 118, L.A. Lakers 95
|Monday's Games
Charlotte 104, Orlando 94
Indiana 115, New York 97
Phoenix 115, Philadelphia 101
Boston 111, Milwaukee 100
Brooklyn 110, Atlanta 90
Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Golden State at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Denver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Detroit at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Utah, 9 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Phoenix at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Washington at Portland, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Charlotte, 8 p.m.
Miami at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City vs. Brooklyn at Mexico City, 10 p.m.
Houston at Utah, 10:30 p.m.