Labor law revisions pass first reading after much discord

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After a number of scuffles broke out on Monday in and outside the legislature as the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) moved forward with the first reading of its controversial amendment to modify the new rules governing work hours, rest days and overtime pay, late last night.

After a long day of public protests and scuffles inside the legislature, the first reading of the eight revisions to the Labor Standards Act were passed just before 10 pm last night (Dec. 4), according to a CNA report.

During the daytime review process legislators pushed and shoved before taking a break at 6:30 for 30 minutes, before resuming until its ultimate conclusion at 10 p.m. Much of the day was spent battling over the fact that each lawmaker was restricted to a six minute time limit to ask questions about each of the proposed revisions.

Lawmakers also spent much time in wrestling with each other, with Kuomintang lawmakers occupying the podium to lock up proceedings and DPP lawmakers trying to remove them to continue with the process.



Legislators wrestle over podium. (CNA image)

Outside the legislature, protesters tried to storm the Legislative compound at 11 a.m. while hurling eggs at the same time. Scuffles with police broke out during two unsuccessful attempts to break through the police cordon around the building.



Protesters outside. (CNA image)

What's all the hubbub about?

The workweek rules (一例一休) formally known as the Labor Standards Act, having barely into effect less than a year ago in December of 2016, are being modified after complaints from some local business associations the existing workweek rules were not suited to their sector. However, there has been a rapid push back from labor groups in response these proposed modifications.

Among the more controversial measures are the expansion of allowable overtime hours per month from 46 to 54, on the condition that no more than 138 hours of overtime can be worked over the course of three months. Another bone of contention has been the reduction of a minimum 11 hour break between shifts down to 8 hours.