Officials: Lawyer wanted for fraud captured in Honduras

A fugitive Kentucky lawyer who escaped before facing sentencing for his central role in a massive Social Security fraud case has been captured in Honduras, officials said Monday.

The Honduras public magistrate's office said in a news release that Eric Conn was captured by police as he came out of a restaurant in the coastal city of La Ceiba. Conn is expected to be transferred to the U.S. on Tuesday.

A photo of Conn distributed by the magistrate's office shows him with close-cropped, reddish-gray hair and a blue polo shirt sitting at a table, with a police agent where a ballistic vest and carrying an assault rifle behind him.

The office said the arrest was "the product of arduous intelligence, surveillance and tailing by the agents."

U.S. federal agents spent months tracking Eric Conn, who cut off his electronic monitor and fled in June. The flamboyant attorney was on home detention while awaiting sentencing, but he disappeared while in Lexington, Kentucky, at the permission of federal authorities to meet with his attorney and prosecutors.

Conn pleaded guilty in March to stealing from the federal government and bribing a judge in a more than $500 million Social Security fraud case. His sentencing went on without him last summer, when he was given a 12-year prison term — the maximum possible.

Conn, who started his law practice in a trailer in 1993, had portrayed himself as "Mr. Social Security." He fueled that persona with outlandish TV commercials and small-scale replicas of the Statue of Liberty and the Lincoln Memorial at his office in eastern Kentucky.

Conn represented thousands in successful claims for Social Security benefits. Most of his clients in the impoverished coalfields of eastern Kentucky and West Virginia had to fight to try to keep their disability checks.

His empire crumbled when authorities discovered he had been bribing a doctor and judge to approve disability claims based on fake medical evidence.

In an email exchange months ago with the Lexington Herald-Leader, a person claiming to be Conn said he fled the U.S. using a fake passport, escaping to a country that does not have an extradition agreement with the U.S.

As the mystery of his whereabouts persisted, the FBI released two photos that it said showed Conn buying food and water at a gas station in New Mexico and pushing a bike at a Walmart, also in New Mexico.

Federal authorities claim Conn had help in carrying out the escape plot.

An indictment unsealed in October alleged that one of Conn's employees opened a bank account that Conn used to transfer money.

It also claimed that the employee, Curtis Lee Wyatt, tested security at the U.S.-Mexico border at Conn's direction, and that he allegedly purchased a pickup truck for use in Conn's escape.

The indictment charged Wyatt with aiding in Conn's escape, abetting Conn's failure to appear and lying to the FBI. Wyatt pleaded not guilty to charges.

The indictment tacked on escape and failure to appear charges against Conn.

It claims that Conn hatched his escape plot around June 2016, two months after he was first indicted and a year before his disappearance.

In his escape, Conn put his electronic ankle monitor inside a pouch with a metallic lining meant to suppress electronic signals, authorities said.