  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan headline news

Top headlines across Taiwan on Dec. 5

By  Central News Agency
2017/12/05 10:40

(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, Dec. 5 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Health ministry proposes health institutions set aside 5% of profits to raise workers' pay

@China Times: Labor bill passes committee review

@Liberty Times: Labor bill passes committee review

@Apple Daily: Labor bill passes committee review

@Economic Daily News: Day trading gets red-hot, igniting speculation fever

@Commercial Times: TWSE encourages life insurers to invest in small, mid-cap stocks

 
Headlines

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan headline news
2017/12/04 10:50
Taiwan headline news
2017/12/01 10:30
Taiwan headline news
2017/11/30 10:30
Taiwan headline news
2017/11/29 09:00
Taiwan headline news
2017/11/28 09:00