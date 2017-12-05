Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Dec. 5 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Health ministry proposes health institutions set aside 5% of profits to raise workers' pay
@China Times: Labor bill passes committee review
@Liberty Times: Labor bill passes committee review
@Apple Daily: Labor bill passes committee review
@Economic Daily News: Day trading gets red-hot, igniting speculation fever
@Commercial Times: TWSE encourages life insurers to invest in small, mid-cap stocks
