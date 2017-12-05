  1. Home
Steelers LB Ryan Shazier hurts back, taken off on cart

By JOE KAY , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
CINCINNATI (AP) — Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier has been hospitalized after hurting his back and being carted off the field early in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

Shazier tackled receiver Josh Malone in the legs, fell to the ground and grabbed the middle of his back. The 25-year-old was strapped to a backboard as a precaution and carted off the field. He was moving his arms on the field. The Steelers announced it was a back injury, and ESPN said on the broadcast that Shazier was taken to a hospital.

It's a significant setback for one of the NFL's top defenses. The Pro Bowler leads the team in tackles and has three interceptions.

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL