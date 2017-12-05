BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Tuesday's Match
Temperley 1, San Martin 0
|Thursday's Match
San Lorenzo 2, Atletico Tucuman 0
|Friday's Matches
Santa Fe 1, Belgrano 1
Defensa y Justicia 3, Godoy Cruz 2
|Saturday's Matches
Huracan 1, Patronato Parana 1
Argentinos Jrs 2, Temperley 2
Olimpo 2, CA Chacarita Juniors 0
Independiente vs. Rosario Central
|Sunday's Matches
Newell's 2, Racing Club 2
Tigre 1, San Lorenzo 2
Talleres 0, Estudiantes 1
Boca Juniors 2, Arsenal 0
|Monday's Matches
Gimnasia 2, River Plate 1
Lanus 0, Velez Sarsfield 0
Atletico Tucuman 2, Colon 0