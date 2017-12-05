World Cup of Golf returning to Australia's Sandbelt in 2018

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The World Cup of Golf will be played in Australia's Sandbelt for the third consecutive time, with the PGA Tour announcing The Metropolitan Golf Club in Melbourne will host the tournament next November.

"The World Cup of Golf has been a celebrated and valued tradition in the game for decades, and the International Federation of PGA Tours is proud to see that tradition continue in 2018 with the best players from around the globe convening at The Metropolitan," PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. "Golf in the Sandbelt region speaks for itself."

The tournament, which has been held 58 times across 25 countries since 1953, will feature 28 two-person teams representing their countries from Nov. 21-25.

The highest-ranked player in each team will get to select his playing partner. The 2018 event will feature the same format as 2016, including two days of foursomes and two days of fourballs.

Australians Adam Scott and Jason Day won the 2013 World Cup played at Royal Melbourne, and Soren Kjeldsen and Thorbjorn Olesen won at Kingston Heath in 2016.

The 2018 edition will mark the sixth time the World Cup of Golf has been staged in Australia.