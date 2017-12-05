Antonio Brown active for Steelers vs Bengals with sore toe

CINCINNATI (AP) — Antonio Brown cautiously ran routes during pregame warmups and is active for the Steelers' game against the Bengals on Monday night.

The NFL's leading receiver missed practice last week with an injured toe. He didn't move full-speed before the game, when he went on the field in full uniform and helmet to run patterns.

The Steelers also had JuJu Smith-Schuster back after missing one game with a hamstring injury, giving Pittsburgh a full set of receivers. Safety Mike Mitchell is inactive for the second time in three games with an ankle injury.

The Bengals are missing linebackers Vincent Rey (hamstring) and Nick Vigil (ankle), leaving them depleted at the position. Receiver A.J. Green is starting after recovering from a mid-week illness.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL