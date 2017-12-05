Opera waited year to act on accusation against conductor

NEW YORK (AP) — A big question remains after renowned conductor James Levine was suspended from the Metropolitan Opera amid accusations of sexual abuse involving minors: Why did it take so long for the company to act after it was informed by police that he'd been accused of sexually abusing a teenage boy?

The Met was in crisis mode Monday after The New York Times published interviews with three men who said Levine sexually abused them when they were teenagers.

The opera said after the report Sunday that it was suspending its relationship with Levine.

Those quick actions, however, came more than a year after police in Illinois first reached out to the opera.

A Met spokeswoman says Levine denied the accusations and the opera did not want to interfere in the police investigation.