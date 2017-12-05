Trump backs Sen. Hatch for 8th term in bid to block Romney

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — As a candidate, Donald Trump called for congressional term limits. As president, he is encouraging 83-year-old Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch to extend his streak as the longest-serving Republican in Senate history.

Trump praised the seven-term senator on Monday as "a true fighter."

But his support may have less to do with Hatch than with a desire to block Mitt Romney from the Senate. Romney is considering running for Hatch's seat if Hatch retires.

A White House official and an outside adviser who have discussed the possible bid with Trump say he has vowed to try to block Romney, whom he views as a potential thorn in his side in the Senate. They weren't authorized to speak publicly about private conversations and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.