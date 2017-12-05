The Latest: Attorney: Conyers' announcement planned

DETROIT (AP) — The Latest on sexual misconduct allegations against Rep. John Conyers (all times local):

6:50 p.m.

An attorney representing U.S. Rep. John Conyers says an announcement is forthcoming on a Detroit radio talk show as the congressman deals with allegations of sexual harassment by former staff members.

Arnold Reed tweeted Monday afternoon that he has concluded his "talks with Congressman Conyers" and that the announcement will be made Tuesday morning.

The Michigan Chapter of the National Action Network civil rights group also says it will hold a news conference about the allegations outside Conyers' Detroit home following Reed's announcement.

A number of Conyers' colleagues in the House have called for the 88-year-old Detroit Democrat to step down following allegations of harassment and inappropriate touching by several women who once worked for him. The House Ethics Committee is investigating.

Reed has said Conyers denies the allegations.

11:50 a.m.

Prominent clergy, Detroit elected leaders and community activists are calling for due process in support of U.S. Rep. John Conyers who faces allegations of sexual harassment from several women who once worked for him.

Detroit NAACP President the Rev. Wendell Anthony, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and county Clerk Cathy Garrett were among dozens of people attending Monday's rally at Hartford Memorial Baptist Church in Northwest Detroit.

A number of Conyers' colleagues in the House have called for the 88-year-old Detroit Democrat to step down following allegations of harassment and inappropriate touching. Wayne County Commissioner Martha Scott and others urged Conyers not to resign.

The House Ethics Committee is investigating.

Attorney Arnold Reed said last week that Conyers was hospitalized after feeling lightheaded. Reed says Conyers denies the allegations.