NAACP lauds American Airlines but keeps travel advisory

DALLAS (AP) — Civil-rights activists are praising American Airlines' plan to train employees to counteract bias in treating passengers, but the NAACP is still warning African-Americans about flying on the airline.

The NAACP has not lifted the October "travel advisory" it issued after what it called a pattern of disturbing incidents involving African-American passengers on American.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson says the group wants to ensure American follows through on promises.

CEO Doug Parker has defended the airline, but after a meeting last week with officials from the NAACP and other groups, American outlined a four-part plan including "implicit-bias" training for all 120,000 employees next year.

Ajmel Quereshi, a lawyer for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, a separate group from the NAACP, said Monday he wants to see whether the training is effective.