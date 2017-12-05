Museum seeking to sell Rockwell art wants swift legal action

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A museum that was blocked from selling 40 works of art, including two by Norman Rockwell, is urging an appeals court to let the case quickly proceed to trial.

The Berkshire Museum told the Massachusetts Appeals Court on Monday that it is struggling financially and needs the fight over the art sale to be resolved as quickly as possible.

The museum is asking the appeals court to undo a hold on the proceedings in the trial court.

The museum was set to begin auctioning off the artwork last month, but an appeals court judge granted Attorney General Maura Healey's request to halt the scheduled sale.

Rockwell's three sons are among those fighting the sale. They say the artwork should remain at the museum "for all to enjoy."