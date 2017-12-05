Ecuador to pay $337 million to ConocoPhillips subsidiary

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador has agreed to pay $337 million to ConocoPhillips-subsidiary Burlington Resources five years after a ruling that the South American nation illegally expropriated valuable oil assets.

The Houston-based oil company announced the agreement Monday.

A World Bank Group tribunal ruled in December 2012 that Ecuador violated a bilateral investment treaty by expropriating significant oil investments. The panel awarded Burlington $380 million in damages earlier this year and determined Ecuador was entitled to $42 million for environmental harm that came as a result of the oil operations.

Ecuador is expected to pay the total amount by April.