Ventura glad legal battle against 'American Sniper' is over

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura is denouncing "American Sniper" author Chris Kyle as an "American Liar" and says he's glad his five-year legal battle against the former Navy SEAL and his estate is now over.

At a news conference Monday, Ventura declined to say how much money he received for settling his defamation case, but it's "in the bank" and didn't come from Kyle's estate.

A jury awarded Ventura $1.8 million in 2014, but an appeals court overturned the judgment. Both sides were preparing for a new trial before the settlement was announced last week. Ventura also dropped a related case against HarperCollins Publishers.

Ventura says Kyle made up a story about punching him out at a California bar for making disparaging remarks about SEALs. He insists it never happened.