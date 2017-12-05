2 men sentenced to life in killing of man shoveling snow

BOSTON (AP) — Two men convicted of killing of a rival gang member as he shoveled snow in Boston for a nonprofit that steers young people away from crime have been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years.

The Suffolk district attorney's office says 27-year-old Donte Henley and 21-year-old Josiah Zachery were sentenced Monday.

The men were found guilty of murder last week in the February 2015 shooting of 21-year-old Kenny Lamour.

Prosecutors say the men were on a snow shoveling crew overseen by Roca Inc. They assured their supervisor they could work together peacefully.

Prosecutors say Henley texted a description of Lamour and their location to Zachery, who came and fatally shot Lamour.

The defense argued Henley's texts were misconstrued and no witnesses identified Zachery as the shooter.