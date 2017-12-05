BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Matches
Brighton 0, Crystal Palace 0
Leicester 2, Tottenham 1
Watford 2, Man United 4
West Brom 2, Newcastle 2
|Wednesday's Matches
Chelsea 1, Swansea 0
Bournemouth 1, Burnley 2
Arsenal 5, Huddersfield 0
Man City 2, Southampton 1
Stoke 0, Liverpool 3
Everton 4, West Ham 0
|Saturday's Matches
Chelsea 3, Newcastle 1
Leicester 1, Burnley 0
Watford 1, Tottenham 1
Brighton 1, Liverpool 5
Stoke 2, Swansea 1
Everton 2, Huddersfield 0
West Brom 0, Crystal Palace 0
Arsenal 1, Man United 3
|Sunday's Matches
Bournemouth 1, Southampton 1
Man City 2, West Ham 1
|Tuesday's Matches
Derby 0, Ipswich 1
Reading 3, Barnsley 0
|Friday's Matches
Cardiff 3, Norwich 1
Leeds 1, Aston Villa 1
|Saturday's Matches
Preston 1, QPR 0
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Hull 2
Derby 1, Burton Albion 0
Sunderland 1, Reading 3
Bolton 3, Barnsley 1
Millwall 3, Sheffield United 1
Brentford 3, Fulham 1
Ipswich 4, Nottingham Forest 2
Bristol City 2, Middlesbrough 1
|Monday's Match
Birmingham 0, Wolverhampton 1
|Tuesday's Matches
Blackpool 2, Blackburn 4
Charlton 2, Peterborough 2
|Saturday's Matches
Bristol Rovers 2, Rotherham 1
Southend 2, Oldham 0
|Friday's Match
AFC Fylde 1, Wigan 1
|Saturday's Matches
Notts County 3, Oxford City 2
Port Vale 1, Yeovil 1
Milton Keynes Dons 4, Maidstone United 1
Shrewsbury 2, Morecambe 0
Forest Green Rovers 3, Exeter 3
Fleetwood Town 1, Hereford 1
Gillingham 1, Carlisle 1
Stevenage 5, Swindon 2
Bradford 3, Plymouth 1
|Sunday's Matches
Woking 1, Peterborough 1
Doncaster 3, Scunthorpe 0
Blackburn 3, Crewe 3
Wycombe 3, Leatherhead 1
Newport County 2, Cambridge United 0
Gateshead 0, Luton Town 5
Mansfield Town 3, Guiseley 0
Coventry 3, Boreham Wood 0
AFC Wimbledon 3, Charlton 1
|Monday's Match
Slough Town 0, Rochdale 4