BC-SOC--English Results

2017/12/05 06:30
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Tuesday's Matches

Brighton 0, Crystal Palace 0

Leicester 2, Tottenham 1

Watford 2, Man United 4

West Brom 2, Newcastle 2

Wednesday's Matches

Chelsea 1, Swansea 0

Bournemouth 1, Burnley 2

Arsenal 5, Huddersfield 0

Man City 2, Southampton 1

Stoke 0, Liverpool 3

Everton 4, West Ham 0

Saturday's Matches

Chelsea 3, Newcastle 1

Leicester 1, Burnley 0

Watford 1, Tottenham 1

Brighton 1, Liverpool 5

Stoke 2, Swansea 1

Everton 2, Huddersfield 0

West Brom 0, Crystal Palace 0

Arsenal 1, Man United 3

Sunday's Matches

Bournemouth 1, Southampton 1

Man City 2, West Ham 1

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Derby 0, Ipswich 1

Reading 3, Barnsley 0

Friday's Matches

Cardiff 3, Norwich 1

Leeds 1, Aston Villa 1

Saturday's Matches

Preston 1, QPR 0

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Hull 2

Derby 1, Burton Albion 0

Sunderland 1, Reading 3

Bolton 3, Barnsley 1

Millwall 3, Sheffield United 1

Brentford 3, Fulham 1

Ipswich 4, Nottingham Forest 2

Bristol City 2, Middlesbrough 1

Monday's Match

Birmingham 0, Wolverhampton 1

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Blackpool 2, Blackburn 4

Charlton 2, Peterborough 2

Saturday's Matches

Bristol Rovers 2, Rotherham 1

Southend 2, Oldham 0

England FA Cup
Friday's Match

AFC Fylde 1, Wigan 1

Saturday's Matches

Notts County 3, Oxford City 2

Port Vale 1, Yeovil 1

Milton Keynes Dons 4, Maidstone United 1

Shrewsbury 2, Morecambe 0

Forest Green Rovers 3, Exeter 3

Fleetwood Town 1, Hereford 1

Gillingham 1, Carlisle 1

Stevenage 5, Swindon 2

Bradford 3, Plymouth 1

Sunday's Matches

Woking 1, Peterborough 1

Doncaster 3, Scunthorpe 0

Blackburn 3, Crewe 3

Wycombe 3, Leatherhead 1

Newport County 2, Cambridge United 0

Gateshead 0, Luton Town 5

Mansfield Town 3, Guiseley 0

Coventry 3, Boreham Wood 0

AFC Wimbledon 3, Charlton 1

Monday's Match

Slough Town 0, Rochdale 4