Pelosi slams Republican bill easing gun restrictions

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is slamming a Republican bill that would make it easier for gun owners to legally carry concealed weapons across state lines. The GOP-controlled House is expected to take up the bill this week — the first action by Congress on guns since mass shootings in Nevada and Texas killed more than 80 people.

Pelosi, of California, accused Republicans of doing the bidding of the National Rifle Association, which calls the concealed-carry law its top legislative priority.

She said that, "two months after two of the most deadly shootings in modern American history, Republicans are brazenly moving to hand the NRA the biggest item on its Christmas wish list."

Republicans said the bill would allow gun owners to travel freely without worrying about conflicting state laws.