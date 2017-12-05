Decision on Juve president Agnelli ban to be made by Dec. 18

ROME (AP) — A decision on Juventus president Andrea Agnelli's ban will be made by the Italian soccer federation appeals court by Dec. 18.

Agnelli was banned for one year by the FIGC in September for his role in selling tickets to hardcore "ultra" fans that encouraged scalping.

He has appealed, as has federation prosecutor Giuseppe Pecoraro, who requested a 2 1/2-year suspension.

The hearing on Monday at the appeals court lasted 3 1/2 hours.

"The court has reserved the right to make the decision by Dec. 18 ... it's a case full of material to examine," Agnelli's lawyer, Franco Coppi, said.

There are around 1,200 pages of evidence.

Agnelli allegedly authorized the sale of season passes and other tickets. He acknowledged meeting with Rocco Dominello, an ultra fan linked to the Calabrian 'ndrangheta crime mob who has since been sentenced to nearly eight years in prison for scalping.

But Agnelli said the meetings came only with large numbers of other fans at celebratory occasions, and that the club never intended to engage in illegal activity.

The 41-year-old Agnelli has led Juventus, the club his family has owned for nearly a century, since 2010.

Anti-mafia prosecutors said the 'ndrangheta was involved in scalping among Juventus ultra fans for at least 15 years, guaranteeing order in the stadium in exchange for open ticket access.

Juventus has denied any wrongdoing.