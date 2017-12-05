  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2017/12/05 04:17

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Dec 306.80 308.40 306.25 306.30 Down .25
Jan 308.00 309.60 307.05 307.20 Down .25
Feb 309.60 310.30 308.05 308.10 Down .30
Mar 309.65 311.80 308.40 309.00 Down .25
Apr 311.20 311.25 309.70 309.70 Down .25
May 310.80 312.85 310.10 310.45 Down .20
Jun 311.55 311.85 311.10 311.10 Down .20
Jul 314.00 314.00 311.00 311.60 Down .15
Aug 314.60 314.60 312.25 312.25 Down .15
Sep 314.10 314.10 312.45 312.60 Down .10
Oct 313.15 Down .15
Nov 313.45 Down .10
Dec 313.65 313.65 313.55 313.55 Down .10
Jan 313.70 Down .10
Feb 313.90 Down .10
Mar 314.00 Down .10
Apr 314.15 Down .10
May 314.20 Down .10
Jun 314.40 Down .10
Jul 314.40 Down .10
Aug 314.60 Down .10
Sep 314.60 Down .10
Oct 314.80 Down .10
Nov 314.80 Down .10
Dec 314.80 Down .10
Mar 315.05 Down .10
May 315.10 Down .10
Jul 315.15 Down .10
Sep 315.20 Down .10
Dec 315.25 Down .10
Mar 315.30 Down .10
May 315.35 Down .10
Jul 315.40 Down .10
Sep 315.45 Down .10
Dec 315.50 Down .10
Mar 315.55 Down .10
May 315.60 Down .10
Jul 315.65 Down .10
Sep 315.70 Down .10