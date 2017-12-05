New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Dec
|306.80
|308.40
|306.25
|306.30
|Down .25
|Jan
|308.00
|309.60
|307.05
|307.20
|Down .25
|Feb
|309.60
|310.30
|308.05
|308.10
|Down .30
|Mar
|309.65
|311.80
|308.40
|309.00
|Down .25
|Apr
|311.20
|311.25
|309.70
|309.70
|Down .25
|May
|310.80
|312.85
|310.10
|310.45
|Down .20
|Jun
|311.55
|311.85
|311.10
|311.10
|Down .20
|Jul
|314.00
|314.00
|311.00
|311.60
|Down .15
|Aug
|314.60
|314.60
|312.25
|312.25
|Down .15
|Sep
|314.10
|314.10
|312.45
|312.60
|Down .10
|Oct
|313.15
|Down .15
|Nov
|313.45
|Down .10
|Dec
|313.65
|313.65
|313.55
|313.55
|Down .10
|Jan
|313.70
|Down .10
|Feb
|313.90
|Down .10
|Mar
|314.00
|Down .10
|Apr
|314.15
|Down .10
|May
|314.20
|Down .10
|Jun
|314.40
|Down .10
|Jul
|314.40
|Down .10
|Aug
|314.60
|Down .10
|Sep
|314.60
|Down .10
|Oct
|314.80
|Down .10
|Nov
|314.80
|Down .10
|Dec
|314.80
|Down .10
|Mar
|315.05
|Down .10
|May
|315.10
|Down .10
|Jul
|315.15
|Down .10
|Sep
|315.20
|Down .10
|Dec
|315.25
|Down .10
|Mar
|315.30
|Down .10
|May
|315.35
|Down .10
|Jul
|315.40
|Down .10
|Sep
|315.45
|Down .10
|Dec
|315.50
|Down .10
|Mar
|315.55
|Down .10
|May
|315.60
|Down .10
|Jul
|315.65
|Down .10
|Sep
|315.70
|Down .10