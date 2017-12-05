AP FACT CHECK: Net-neutrality claims leave out key context

NEW YORK (AP) — The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, in seeking to dispel "myths" about Obama-era "net neutrality" rules, has instead put out his own incomplete and misleading talking points.

Ajit Pai says internet providers had never blocked websites before the rules he's trying to repeal took effect in 2015. But his statement was silent on apps and services. There are a few instances of broadband companies interfering with such services.

Iffy claims have come from the other side of the debate, too, such as the notion that federal regulators had never stepped in to make those providers change their service plans. The FCC was possibly on track to do so when the new administration stopped the investigation.

The debate is over rules that prevent companies from favoring certain websites and apps.