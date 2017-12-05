UN political chief heads to North Korea on rare visit

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. political chief is heading to North Korea on a rare visit at the invitation of the government for a wide-ranging discussion on policy issues "of mutual concern."

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Undersecretary-General for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman will arrive in Pyongyang Tuesday and stay until Friday.

He told reporters Monday that Feltman, who is currently in Beijing, will meet North Korea's foreign minister, a vice minister, diplomats and U.N. staff.

Dujarric refused to provide further details or say whether Feltman would discuss a possible visit to North Korea by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. He noted that Guterres has repeatedly said "his good offices are always available if the parties want."

Dujarric said Feltman was invited informally in September and the visit was confirmed Nov. 30.