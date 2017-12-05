Doctors: Over a year to see if uterus transplant successful

DALLAS (AP) — Doctors in Dallas say it took over a year to determine if a woman who received a womb transplant would become the first in the U.S. to give birth.

Baylor University Medical Center officials said at a news conference Monday that the mother has returned home and her newborn son is fine. He remains hospitalized for monitoring.

Dr. Tiffany Anthony says it took months to ensure that the transplanted uterus would be functional and then many more to determine if the implanted embryo would prove viable.

Officials on Friday confirmed the birth.

A birth from a transplanted uterus is a milestone for the U.S. but one achieved several years ago in Sweden.

Baylor officials said Monday that eight transplants have been performed and that one of those woman is pregnant.