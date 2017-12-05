Pilot dies after small plane crashes into deck, backyard

RAVENNA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say the pilot of a single-engine airplane is dead after it crashed into the deck and backyard of an Ohio house.

Residents of the home discovered the wreckage Sunday evening in Shalersville Township, near Ravenna.

They weren't home when the plane crashed. They found the debris at their property in Shalersville Township, roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland.

State Highway Patrol Sgt. Scott Louive tells WOIO-TV the debris indicates the aircraft didn't descend at an angle but "dropped straight down." The cause of the crash is under investigation.

An autopsy was planned for the pilot. Authorities identified him as 60-year-old Stephen Paulus, of Rootstown. No one else was hurt.

Authorities say Paulus may have crashed while returning to the nearby Portage County Regional Airport.