Supporters rally, demand due-process for US Rep. Conyers

By  Associated Press
2017/12/05 00:37

DETROIT (AP) — Prominent clergy, Detroit elected leaders and community activists are calling for due process in support of U.S. Rep. John Conyers who faces allegations of sexual harassment from several women who once worked for him.

Detroit NAACP President the Rev. Wendell Anthony, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and county Clerk Cathy Garrett were among dozens of people attending Monday's rally at Hartford Memorial Baptist Church in Northwest Detroit.

A number of Conyers' colleagues in the House have called for the 88-year-old Detroit Democrat to step down following allegations of harassment and inappropriate touching. The House Ethics Committee is investigating the allegations. One of the women could testify this week before the committee.

Attorney Arnold Reed said last week that Conyers was hospitalized after feeling lightheaded. Reed says Conyers denies the allegations.

