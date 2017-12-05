Mexican media outlets team up to combat journalist murders

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican media organizations are joining forces to try to combat a wave of journalist killings.

The agreement announced Monday is signed by 39 of the country's print, radio and television outlets and calls for a working group to outline objectives and establish channels of communication with national and international human rights groups.

The organizations also agreed to launch an awareness campaign aimed at Mexican society.

The text of the agreement says: "The battle against impunity will only be effective if we have on our side a society that understands that with each killing of a journalist, they lose hold of their right to know, to participate, their very essence as citizens."

At least nine journalists have been slain in Mexico this year.