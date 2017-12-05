Journalist reported missing in Tanzania

DODOMA, Tanzania (AP) — A news organization in Tanzania says one of its journalists is missing after he was kidnapped from his home.

Francis Nanai, executive director of Mwananchi Communications Limited, said Monday their reporter Azory Gwanda, 42, was reportedly kidnapped Nov. 21 in Kibiti town near the commercial hub of Dar es Salaam.

Nanai said "last contact" with the Mwananchi newspaper reporter was Nov. 20 and "all his three mobile numbers are not available."

Gwanda had published a series of stories on the mysterious killings of civilians and police officers in the area.

Dar es Salaam police chief Lazaro Mambosasa said the police are "shocked" by news of the missing journalist.

He said police are investigating and urged the public to share any helpful information.