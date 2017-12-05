Chris Stapleton's bold but simple plan: to put music first

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — With his incredible voice and straightforward music, Chris Stapleton makes his music shine without a lot of production.

The country star followed his platinum-selling solo debut in 2015 with two new albums this year — called "From A Room," volumes one and two — that have propelled him to the top of the country charts and have earned three Grammy nominations.

Stapleton says that in songwriting, less means more, both for lyrics and music. He records his music live in the studio in Nashville, Tennessee, with just his band, his wife, Morgane, and his producer. His live shows are an extension of his goal of putting the music first with a specially designed stage that helps him project his music clearly to the cheap seats.