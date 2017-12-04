Parents and teens in South Beach on a budget: It can be done

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — South Beach has a reputation as a boozy playground for partying rich kids, celebrities and wannabes. So is it possible for parents to enjoy a vacation here with teenagers? On a budget, no less?

Absolutely. Book a suite where the kids can sleep on a sofa; bonus points for a second bathroom. Make sure there's a pool. Go your separate ways for some activities, letting the kids do the beach, lunch and some shopping on their own.

Then have dinner together and enjoy some other Miami attractions together, like famous street murals of the Wynwood neighborhood.

Uber and street taxis also means everyone can manage getting around relatively easily on their own without a car.