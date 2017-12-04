  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/04 23:13
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Boston 20 4 .833
Cleveland 16 7 .696
Toronto 14 7 .667
Detroit 14 8 .636 5
Philadelphia 13 9 .591 6
Milwaukee 12 9 .571
Washington 12 10 .545 7
Indiana 12 11 .522
New York 11 11 .500 8
Miami 11 12 .478
Orlando 10 14 .417 10
Charlotte 8 13 .381 10½
Brooklyn 8 14 .364 11
Atlanta 5 17 .227 14
Chicago 3 18 .143 15½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Houston 18 4 .818
Golden State 18 6 .750 1
San Antonio 15 8 .652
Denver 13 9 .591 5
Minnesota 14 10 .583 5
Portland 13 10 .565
Utah 12 11 .522
New Orleans 12 11 .522
Oklahoma City 10 12 .455 8
L.A. Clippers 8 14 .364 10
L.A. Lakers 8 15 .348 10½
Phoenix 8 16 .333 11
Memphis 7 15 .318 11
Sacramento 7 16 .304 11½
Dallas 6 17 .261 12½

___

Sunday's Games

Orlando 105, New York 100

Golden State 123, Miami 95

Minnesota 112, L.A. Clippers 106

Oklahoma City 90, San Antonio 87

Houston 118, L.A. Lakers 95

Monday's Games

New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Denver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Utah, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Phoenix at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Washington at Portland, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Charlotte, 8 p.m.

Miami at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Brooklyn at Mexico City, 10 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 10:30 p.m.