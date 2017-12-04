Jo leads Brazilian league in scoring, eyes World Cup spot

SAO PAULO (AP) — Corinthians striker Jo has finished the Brazilian season as the top scorer and could be in the running for a spot on next year's World Cup team.

Although Jo failed to score in the 1-0 loss to Sport Recife on Sunday, the former Manchester City forward scored 18 goals this season, the same as Fluminense forward Henrique Dourado.

Brazilian media picked Jo as the best player of the season as Corinthians won its seventh title.

Brazil coach Tite told TV Globo that Jo's strong season could earn him a spot on the World Cup team.