  1. Home
  2. World

National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/04 23:14
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 20 4 .833
Toronto 14 7 .667
Philadelphia 13 9 .591 6
New York 11 11 .500 8
Brooklyn 8 14 .364 11
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 12 10 .545
Miami 11 12 .478
Orlando 10 14 .417 3
Charlotte 8 13 .381
Atlanta 5 17 .227 7
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 16 7 .696
Detroit 14 8 .636
Milwaukee 12 9 .571 3
Indiana 12 11 .522 4
Chicago 3 18 .143 12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 18 4 .818
San Antonio 15 8 .652
New Orleans 12 11 .522
Memphis 7 15 .318 11
Dallas 6 17 .261 12½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 13 9 .591
Minnesota 14 10 .583
Portland 13 10 .565 ½
Utah 12 11 .522
Oklahoma City 10 12 .455 3
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 18 6 .750
L.A. Clippers 8 14 .364 9
L.A. Lakers 8 15 .348
Phoenix 8 16 .333 10
Sacramento 7 16 .304 10½

___

Sunday's Games

Orlando 105, New York 100

Golden State 123, Miami 95

Minnesota 112, L.A. Clippers 106

Oklahoma City 90, San Antonio 87

Houston 118, L.A. Lakers 95

Monday's Games

New York at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Denver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Utah, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Phoenix at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Washington at Portland, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Charlotte, 8 p.m.

Miami at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Brooklyn at Mexico City, 10 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 10:30 p.m.