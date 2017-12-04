Greek police seize 136 kilos of cocaine from smuggling ring

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police say they have arrested a Serbo-Croatian man suspected of being involved in an international smuggling ring importing drugs from Latin America to Europe, after seizing 136 kilograms (300 pounds) of cocaine from the Athens apartment he was living in.

Police said Monday the 33-year-old man, who wasn't named, was arrested Saturday and charged with felony drug offenses, while authorities were also seeking a 35-year-old Serb man believed to be an accomplice. Police estimated the drug ring's profits were more than 15 million euros based on the quantity of drugs seized and the amount already trafficked.

The drugs were seized during a raid on a luxury apartment in the southern seaside suburbs of Athens.