A new Miss Taiwan has been crowned

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) –The beautiful young Kao Man-jung (center above), was recently crowned the winner of the 9th Miss Taiwan Beauty Contest that was held on Dec. 1 in Kaohsiung.

Fourteen young ladies from all over Taiwan competed for the title of Miss Taiwan 2017 at the Kaohsiung Grand Hotel this past week in a competition that was as fierce as it was enchanting.

With all the contestants lined up and wearing elegant and traditional white cheongsam, the winners were announced.

After all was said and done, 20 year old Kao Man-jung, who is a student at the Chinese Culture University, received the honor of being crowned Miss Taiwan 2017. She will go on to represent Taiwan next year at International beauty pageants in Japan, China and other countries as well.

Since the Miss Taiwan Beauty Contest is only held every 2 years, winners represent Taiwan for a span of two years rather than one. Upon being declared Miss Taiwan, the winner of the 8th Miss Taiwan Beauty Contest, or Miss Taiwan 2015, ceremonially handed over the crown to Kao Man-jung.

Additionally, after the competition finished, the winners from all the previous Miss Taiwan competitions joined Kao for an official photo shoot.

The unprecedented gathering of all the previous Miss Taiwan Beauty Contest winners was organized in order to create a special photo calendar, whose proceeds will help to support the "Harmony Home Foundation Taiwan" as well as the "Catholic St. Andrews Shelter" in Hualien.

The Miss Taiwan Beauty Contest aims to promote more than the physical beauty of contestants, but also aims to encourage compassion for others and the cultivation of inner beauty as well.



(Image: Miss Taiwan Beauty Contest FB page)