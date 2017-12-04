Facebook's Sandberg warns of backlash against women

NEW YORK (AP) — Sheryl Sandberg is warning of a potential backlash against women and is urging companies to put into place clear policies on how allegations of sexual harassment are handled.

In a Facebook post over the weekend, Sandberg that she has experienced harassment while doing her job but never by anyone she's worked for. The Facebook executive said "too many workplaces lack clear policies about how to handle accusations of sexual harassment." She recommends every workplace start with clear principles and put in place policies to support them. That includes creating training sessions on proper workplace behavior, taking all claims seriously, establishing an investigation process and taking swift, decisive action against wrongdoing.

Sandberg said she hopes the "#metoo" movement will result in a 'stronger, more equitable workplace."