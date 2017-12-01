Taiwan and the UK agree to bolster trade relations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Official trade talks between the UK and Taiwan were held Dec. 1 in London, resulting in agreements to boost cooperation in agriculture, energy and the pharmaceutical industries.

During the trade talks led by Taiwanese Vice-Minister of Economic Affairs Mei-hua Wang and UK International Trade Minister Greg Hands, both sides expressed keen interest to build upon the growing relationship between the two countries.

Last year in 2016, bilateral trade between Taiwan and the United Kingdom exceeded US$ 7 billion (GB£ 5.35 billion or NT$ 215 billion), and has grown by 21 percent over the past five years, according to press release from gov.uk.

Some plans were outlined especially for areas of biotechnology and pharmaceuticals that will make it easier to share cutting edge technology and products, while also ensuring the intellectual property rights of businesses in those industries.

Agreements to begin regular "dialogues" on energy and agriculture also look promising, as Taiwan hopes to incorporate British expertise on sustainability as Taiwan moves forward with its own stated initiative to reach 20 percent renewable energy supply by 2025.

Both Taiwan, and the UK are looking forward to being major partners in making the transition to green energy a success.

Agreements to strengthen links across the two countries' financial sectors will also be integral to Taiwan's drive for sustainability, as Taiwan aims to benefit from the acumen of UK's financial experts to help finance renewable energy projects in the years ahead.

Vice-Minister of Economic Affairs Mei-hua Wang invited British investors to see what Taiwan has to offer, and stated that she looks forward to developing new business opportunities for both countries, while cooperating to resolve trade issues when they arise.

She expressed a positive outlook for the future of Taiwan and British trade relations with the following statement, as reported by the official UK press release.

"The UK and Taiwan have a very strong trade and investment relationship, and as the UK leaves the EU, Taiwan looks forward both to strengthening bilateral trade flows and to expanding mutual cooperation. We have confidence in the UK economy, the world's fifth largest, and we consider it one of the priority destinations for Taiwanese investment in Europe."



Image courtesy of gov.uk