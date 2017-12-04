Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, December 4, 2017

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;An afternoon shower;31;25;A few showers;30;25;SW;10;80%;68%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, breezy, nice;28;16;Sunny and nice;25;16;NNE;15;35%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Partial sunshine;19;6;Partly sunny, nice;17;8;WSW;9;51%;59%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Warmer with some sun;13;5;Plenty of sunshine;14;6;ESE;7;57%;2%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds and fog;9;6;A shower in places;8;4;WSW;17;90%;73%;1

Anchorage, United States;Showers of rain/snow;5;-1;A bit of snow;3;-1;SSE;9;79%;67%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, chilly;7;-4;Sunny, but cold;4;-3;ESE;13;53%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing;-5;-13;Mainly cloudy;-7;-10;WSW;16;91%;11%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;30;22;A few showers;31;22;ESE;11;68%;90%;7

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;19;8;Spotty showers;13;6;N;15;60%;63%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;24;16;Periods of sun;25;16;ENE;11;62%;14%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and nice;23;7;Sunshine and nice;24;12;SSE;11;35%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Heavy p.m. showers;30;24;Heavy p.m. t-storms;31;23;SE;6;86%;99%;2

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;25;19;Mostly cloudy;26;19;SE;10;72%;44%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sunshine;33;26;Cloudy;30;23;NE;13;57%;40%;2

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;13;3;Mostly sunny;12;3;NNW;13;60%;2%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;4;-6;Plenty of sunshine;7;-5;WNW;14;23%;1%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, chilly;2;-1;Clouds and sun;3;0;W;14;75%;67%;2

Berlin, Germany;Turning sunny;5;1;A passing shower;8;5;W;17;78%;80%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;20;9;Partly sunny;21;8;ESE;10;66%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;28;19;Showers and t-storms;28;19;WSW;14;74%;92%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Snow showers;3;-1;Rain/snow showers;4;2;WNW;15;86%;83%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Not as cold;7;2;A stray shower;6;3;SW;12;89%;73%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Partial sunshine;6;-4;Partly sunny;4;-4;NNE;7;59%;27%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Snow showers;4;-1;Mostly cloudy;4;2;NW;12;73%;64%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;22;17;Partly sunny, nice;25;19;E;17;65%;15%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;33;18;A p.m. t-storm;33;18;WNW;7;36%;63%;9

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and cooler;9;-2;Sunny and cooler;6;-1;NW;17;40%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and warm;28;15;Low clouds may break;24;15;NW;12;57%;29%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;22;15;Sunny and delightful;26;16;SE;30;55%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;19;A t-storm in spots;29;20;ESE;6;60%;64%;7

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;29;24;A stray shower;30;24;NE;12;77%;50%;4

Chicago, United States;A couple of showers;17;0;Much colder;4;-4;W;31;47%;9%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;32;25;An afternoon shower;31;24;N;13;74%;57%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;5;0;A shower in places;8;6;W;17;84%;73%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and breezy;30;25;Sunny, breezy, nice;30;24;NNE;23;50%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;8;Clearing and cooler;14;6;NNE;26;32%;19%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;SSE;11;76%;80%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;25;11;Mostly cloudy;23;12;N;5;56%;5%;2

Denver, United States;Cooler;7;-6;Mostly sunny;9;-4;SW;10;26%;0%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Periods of sun, nice;28;16;Hazy sunshine;28;16;N;6;58%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Downpours;34;24;Showers;32;24;WNW;8;72%;78%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;8;4;Variable cloudiness;9;7;SSW;20;89%;66%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Quite cold;-2;-8;Sunlit, not as cold;4;-7;N;13;30%;4%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy with sunshine;17;13;Partly sunny, breezy;17;13;E;33;68%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;26;15;Partly sunny, nice;24;15;E;12;53%;9%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;30;15;Partly sunny;29;17;NE;12;47%;19%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;28;20;Mostly sunny;29;20;E;15;65%;27%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Snow showers;1;-3;A bit of p.m. snow;0;-3;ESE;14;90%;91%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;W;7;80%;79%;6

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;Variable clouds;22;17;ENE;14;57%;20%;3

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;27;21;Mostly cloudy;27;18;NNE;29;45%;14%;4

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;28;16;Partly sunny, nice;28;17;SE;9;60%;21%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;22;7;Hazy sun;21;6;NNW;9;54%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Periods of rain;16;5;Cooler;8;4;NNW;13;70%;70%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;25;Partly sunny;34;24;WSW;14;59%;44%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and delightful;32;23;Sunny and less humid;32;23;SW;11;49%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;28;15;Showers and t-storms;20;14;SE;10;79%;92%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;9;-10;Sunny, but chilly;8;-8;N;1;20%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;29;10;Hazy sun;26;12;NNE;20;10%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;20;8;Partly sunny, nice;21;10;SSE;6;67%;19%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;34;20;Plenty of sunshine;35;20;N;16;26%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;2;-2;A snow shower;2;-2;WNW;14;79%;70%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partial sunshine;31;25;Partly sunny;32;25;NE;10;61%;29%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;33;24;Overcast, a t-storm;31;23;SSW;9;76%;77%;8

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;Hazy sunshine;28;14;NNW;9;56%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;NE;7;77%;66%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Spotty showers;15;2;A t-storm in spots;12;1;WNW;14;52%;73%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;32;26;A shower or two;32;26;SW;10;73%;61%;7

Lima, Peru;Nice with some sun;22;18;Cloudy;22;18;S;13;76%;24%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine;13;3;Plenty of sunshine;13;3;ENE;9;74%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;9;4;Variable cloudiness;8;5;SW;12;85%;3%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;21;10;Plenty of sun;22;10;NNE;10;18%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;32;23;Partly sunny;30;24;WSW;10;69%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Abundant sunshine;12;-3;Plenty of sun;11;-3;NE;3;60%;0%;2

Male, Maldives;Nice with some sun;31;27;An afternoon shower;31;27;NW;17;69%;63%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;33;26;Clearing, a shower;33;25;WSW;9;61%;71%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;31;26;A shower in spots;33;24;ENE;13;59%;56%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Brief a.m. showers;19;10;Cloudy with a shower;21;13;SE;17;61%;57%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;24;8;Mostly sunny;24;7;NNE;7;30%;2%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, nice;27;23;Some sun, a shower;28;22;ESE;16;66%;66%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A snow shower;-1;-3;A snow shower;0;-2;WSW;11;85%;86%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;31;24;Sunny and pleasant;31;25;ENE;20;63%;2%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;21;16;Partly sunny;23;16;ENE;16;63%;36%;11

Montreal, Canada;Becoming cloudy;3;0;Mild with rain;9;1;SSW;19;84%;100%;0

Moscow, Russia;Snow and sleet;3;-5;A little a.m. snow;-3;-6;WSW;10;82%;63%;0

Mumbai, India;A shower in the p.m.;33;23;Rain and wind;31;24;S;30;66%;90%;1

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;26;14;An afternoon shower;26;14;NNE;18;57%;70%;11

New York, United States;Sun and some clouds;12;8;A little p.m. rain;16;8;SSW;23;72%;92%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Decreasing clouds;22;9;Partly sunny;20;9;W;15;64%;10%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;-7;-7;A little a.m. snow;-6;-9;SSW;16;89%;89%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;11;3;Partly sunny, cooler;8;2;WNW;27;45%;30%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;-1;-5;Periods of sun;3;-2;NNE;8;77%;75%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;4;0;Morning rain;9;-2;SW;26;92%;89%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;30;26;Cloudy with a shower;30;25;E;8;72%;82%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;NW;12;82%;65%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Some sun, a t-storm;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;E;12;81%;72%;8

Paris, France;Warmer;8;2;A stray shower;8;2;SSW;6;76%;73%;0

Perth, Australia;Cooler;24;18;Mostly sunny;26;15;SSE;21;59%;3%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Couple of t-storms;31;25;A t-storm in spots;32;23;NE;16;71%;55%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A passing shower;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;NNE;18;68%;75%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, nice;32;21;Partly sunny;33;22;ESE;6;54%;5%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A little snow;4;0;Rain/snow showers;5;2;W;17;76%;82%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and colder;-1;-12;Increasing clouds;-1;-9;SSE;10;29%;44%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A passing shower;19;9;A touch of rain;20;10;SSW;12;60%;74%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sun;19;5;Plenty of sun;19;6;SE;6;46%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;31;25;A shower or two;31;26;E;13;63%;58%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A snow squall;4;-2;Cloudy and chilly;0;-4;NNE;7;74%;75%;0

Riga, Latvia;Snow showers;3;-1;A passing shower;3;-1;WSW;11;88%;84%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Spotty showers;29;23;A t-storm in spots;27;22;E;14;80%;52%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;21;5;Sunny and pleasant;22;6;ESE;6;26%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Sunny;11;-1;Plenty of sunshine;12;0;NE;7;75%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow;1;-4;Areas of low clouds;0;-3;S;11;69%;67%;0

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;17;9;Plenty of sunshine;16;8;ENE;10;37%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;26;19;A heavy p.m. t-storm;26;18;ENE;12;74%;73%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;29;25;A shower or two;28;25;E;20;78%;83%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun, nice;25;19;Partly sunny, nice;26;19;N;10;76%;20%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;23;4;Sunny;21;3;ENE;8;38%;2%;6

Santiago, Chile;Nice with some sun;28;13;Sunshine and nice;28;12;SW;10;48%;14%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;30;23;A shower in places;28;22;N;15;78%;55%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;15;1;Sunny;15;0;ESE;7;64%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;7;2;Areas of morning fog;8;2;NNE;11;76%;3%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and colder;1;-7;Sunshine, but cold;1;-6;E;10;29%;62%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, cooler;11;4;Sunny, but chilly;7;2;SW;17;38%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;33;27;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;NNE;4;76%;87%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Colder;2;-5;A snow shower;2;-4;W;23;75%;80%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;30;23;A shower or two;29;24;ENE;19;79%;84%;4

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, chilly;0;-4;Partly sunny;2;-4;NNW;15;80%;16%;0

Sydney, Australia;Rain and a t-storm;21;18;Spotty showers;22;17;SSW;22;70%;84%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;A little p.m. rain;22;15;Cloudy;18;13;E;15;65%;33%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;3;-1;Mostly cloudy;2;-1;WNW;15;68%;74%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, cold;0;-6;Cold with sunshine;0;-9;NE;6;84%;57%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;10;1;Partly sunny;11;5;NNE;6;64%;59%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;13;2;Sunny;13;5;ENE;11;23%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Warm with sunshine;30;16;Not as warm;24;15;W;11;56%;78%;2

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;10;3;Sunshine;12;-1;NE;9;53%;1%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Turning cloudy;12;6;Mostly sunny;14;4;WSW;14;54%;5%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;8;7;Morning rain, cloudy;10;-2;WSW;29;74%;66%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;17;12;A morning shower;17;12;N;16;58%;76%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;14;8;Clouds and sun;16;8;WNW;13;68%;28%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and cold;-17;-21;Partly sunny;-11;-19;NW;12;72%;51%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Low clouds;5;0;Mostly sunny;8;4;NNE;5;65%;1%;2

Vienna, Austria;Snow showers;4;0;Rain/snow showers;5;2;WNW;20;65%;83%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine;30;18;Sunny and very warm;29;15;E;12;46%;4%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow showers;0;-3;A snow shower;1;-1;SW;11;82%;84%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Snow and rain;2;-2;Spotty showers;3;2;W;15;91%;82%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;22;16;Becoming cloudy;23;15;NW;28;63%;1%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, warm;34;22;Partly sunny;33;23;NW;11;57%;13%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny;8;-2;Clouds and sun, mild;10;0;ENE;3;55%;28%;1

