Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, December 4, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;An afternoon shower;88;77;A few showers;86;77;SW;6;80%;68%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, breezy, nice;82;61;Sunny and nice;77;61;NNE;10;35%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Partial sunshine;66;42;Partly sunny, nice;63;47;WSW;6;51%;59%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Warmer with some sun;56;41;Plenty of sunshine;57;42;ESE;5;57%;2%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds and fog;48;43;A shower in places;47;40;WSW;11;90%;73%;1

Anchorage, United States;Showers of rain/snow;41;30;A bit of snow;37;29;SSE;5;79%;67%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, chilly;44;25;Sunny, but cold;39;26;ESE;8;53%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clearing;24;8;Mainly cloudy;20;15;WSW;10;91%;11%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;86;71;A few showers;88;72;ESE;7;68%;90%;7

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;66;47;Spotty showers;56;43;N;9;60%;63%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;74;60;Periods of sun;76;60;ENE;7;62%;14%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and nice;74;45;Sunshine and nice;74;53;SSE;7;35%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Heavy p.m. showers;86;75;Heavy p.m. t-storms;87;74;SE;4;86%;99%;2

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;78;66;Mostly cloudy;78;66;SE;6;72%;44%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sunshine;92;79;Cloudy;86;74;NE;8;57%;40%;2

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;55;37;Mostly sunny;54;38;NNW;8;60%;2%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;39;21;Plenty of sunshine;45;23;WNW;9;23%;1%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, chilly;36;30;Clouds and sun;38;33;W;9;75%;67%;2

Berlin, Germany;Turning sunny;41;34;A passing shower;46;42;W;11;78%;80%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;68;47;Partly sunny;69;47;ESE;6;66%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;83;66;Showers and t-storms;82;66;WSW;8;74%;92%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Snow showers;37;31;Rain/snow showers;39;35;WNW;9;86%;83%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Not as cold;44;35;A stray shower;43;37;SW;7;89%;73%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Partial sunshine;42;25;Partly sunny;39;24;NNE;4;59%;27%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Snow showers;39;29;Mostly cloudy;40;36;NW;7;73%;64%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;72;62;Partly sunny, nice;76;66;E;11;65%;15%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;91;64;A p.m. t-storm;91;65;WNW;4;36%;63%;9

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and cooler;49;28;Sunny and cooler;42;29;NW;11;40%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and warm;82;59;Low clouds may break;75;58;NW;8;57%;29%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;72;59;Sunny and delightful;80;61;SE;19;55%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;81;67;A t-storm in spots;84;67;ESE;4;60%;64%;7

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;84;76;A stray shower;86;75;NE;7;77%;50%;4

Chicago, United States;A couple of showers;63;33;Much colder;40;25;W;19;47%;9%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;90;76;An afternoon shower;87;76;N;8;74%;57%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;40;32;A shower in places;46;42;W;10;84%;73%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and breezy;85;77;Sunny, breezy, nice;86;76;NNE;14;50%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;46;Clearing and cooler;57;42;NNE;16;32%;19%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;76;SSE;7;76%;80%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;76;52;Mostly cloudy;74;54;N;3;56%;5%;2

Denver, United States;Cooler;45;22;Mostly sunny;48;26;SW;6;26%;0%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Periods of sun, nice;82;62;Hazy sunshine;83;60;N;4;58%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Downpours;94;76;Showers;89;75;WNW;5;72%;78%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;46;40;Variable cloudiness;47;44;SSW;12;89%;66%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Quite cold;28;17;Sunlit, not as cold;40;19;N;8;30%;4%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy with sunshine;62;56;Partly sunny, breezy;62;55;E;21;68%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;78;60;Partly sunny, nice;76;59;E;7;53%;9%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;86;60;Partly sunny;85;63;NE;8;47%;19%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;82;68;Mostly sunny;83;68;E;10;65%;27%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Snow showers;34;26;A bit of p.m. snow;32;26;ESE;8;90%;91%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;90;76;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;W;5;80%;79%;6

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;76;62;Variable clouds;71;62;ENE;9;57%;20%;3

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;80;70;Mostly cloudy;80;65;NNE;18;45%;14%;4

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;82;61;Partly sunny, nice;82;63;SE;6;60%;21%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;72;44;Hazy sun;70;43;NNW;6;54%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Periods of rain;60;42;Cooler;46;38;NNW;8;70%;70%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;77;Partly sunny;93;76;WSW;9;59%;44%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and delightful;90;74;Sunny and less humid;89;73;SW;7;49%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;82;59;Showers and t-storms;67;57;SE;6;79%;92%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;48;15;Sunny, but chilly;46;17;N;0;20%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;83;50;Hazy sun;78;54;NNE;12;10%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;68;46;Partly sunny, nice;70;49;SSE;4;67%;19%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;94;68;Plenty of sunshine;94;68;N;10;26%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;35;28;A snow shower;36;28;WNW;9;79%;70%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partial sunshine;87;77;Partly sunny;89;77;NE;6;61%;29%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;91;75;Overcast, a t-storm;87;74;SSW;5;76%;77%;8

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, nice;81;58;Hazy sunshine;82;58;NNW;5;56%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;NE;5;77%;66%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Spotty showers;60;35;A t-storm in spots;54;34;WNW;9;52%;73%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;90;78;A shower or two;89;78;SW;6;73%;61%;7

Lima, Peru;Nice with some sun;72;64;Cloudy;71;64;S;8;76%;24%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine;56;38;Plenty of sunshine;56;37;ENE;6;74%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;49;39;Variable cloudiness;46;40;SW;7;85%;3%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;70;50;Plenty of sun;72;50;NNE;6;18%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;89;74;Partly sunny;86;76;WSW;6;69%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Abundant sunshine;54;27;Plenty of sun;52;26;NE;2;60%;0%;2

Male, Maldives;Nice with some sun;87;81;An afternoon shower;87;80;NW;10;69%;63%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;92;79;Clearing, a shower;92;78;WSW;5;61%;71%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;89;78;A shower in spots;91;76;ENE;8;59%;56%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Brief a.m. showers;66;51;Cloudy with a shower;70;55;SE;10;61%;57%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;75;47;Mostly sunny;75;45;NNE;5;30%;2%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, nice;81;73;Some sun, a shower;83;72;ESE;10;66%;66%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A snow shower;30;27;A snow shower;32;28;WSW;7;85%;86%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;88;76;Sunny and pleasant;88;77;ENE;13;63%;2%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;70;60;Partly sunny;74;62;ENE;10;63%;36%;11

Montreal, Canada;Becoming cloudy;37;32;Mild with rain;48;33;SSW;12;84%;100%;0

Moscow, Russia;Snow and sleet;37;22;A little a.m. snow;27;21;WSW;6;82%;63%;0

Mumbai, India;A shower in the p.m.;91;73;Rain and wind;87;76;S;18;66%;90%;1

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;78;56;An afternoon shower;79;58;NNE;11;57%;70%;11

New York, United States;Sun and some clouds;53;47;A little p.m. rain;60;46;SSW;14;72%;92%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Decreasing clouds;72;48;Partly sunny;68;48;W;9;64%;10%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;20;19;A little a.m. snow;21;16;SSW;10;89%;89%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;53;38;Partly sunny, cooler;46;36;WNW;17;45%;30%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;29;23;Periods of sun;37;29;NNE;5;77%;75%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;39;32;Morning rain;49;28;SW;16;92%;89%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;87;78;Cloudy with a shower;86;77;E;5;72%;82%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;84;76;A t-storm in spots;85;76;NW;8;82%;65%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Some sun, a t-storm;89;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;75;E;7;81%;72%;8

Paris, France;Warmer;46;35;A stray shower;46;35;SSW;4;76%;73%;0

Perth, Australia;Cooler;75;64;Mostly sunny;79;59;SSE;13;59%;3%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Couple of t-storms;88;76;A t-storm in spots;89;74;NE;10;71%;55%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A passing shower;90;78;A t-storm in spots;90;76;NNE;11;68%;75%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, nice;90;70;Partly sunny;92;71;ESE;4;54%;5%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A little snow;39;32;Rain/snow showers;42;35;W;10;76%;82%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and colder;30;11;Increasing clouds;30;15;SSE;6;29%;44%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A passing shower;66;49;A touch of rain;68;50;SSW;7;60%;74%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sun;66;42;Plenty of sun;66;42;SE;4;46%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;87;77;A shower or two;88;79;E;8;63%;58%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A snow squall;39;28;Cloudy and chilly;32;25;NNE;4;74%;75%;0

Riga, Latvia;Snow showers;37;31;A passing shower;37;31;WSW;7;88%;84%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Spotty showers;84;74;A t-storm in spots;81;72;E;9;80%;52%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;69;40;Sunny and pleasant;72;43;ESE;4;26%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Sunny;52;31;Plenty of sunshine;53;32;NE;5;75%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow;35;26;Areas of low clouds;31;26;S;7;69%;67%;0

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;62;48;Plenty of sunshine;62;46;ENE;7;37%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;79;65;A heavy p.m. t-storm;78;65;ENE;8;74%;73%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;84;77;A shower or two;82;77;E;12;78%;83%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun, nice;77;66;Partly sunny, nice;78;66;N;6;76%;20%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;73;39;Sunny;69;37;ENE;5;38%;2%;6

Santiago, Chile;Nice with some sun;82;55;Sunshine and nice;83;54;SW;6;48%;14%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;85;73;A shower in places;83;72;N;10;78%;55%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;58;34;Sunny;59;32;ESE;4;64%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;45;35;Areas of morning fog;46;36;NNE;7;76%;3%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and colder;34;20;Sunshine, but cold;33;22;E;6;29%;62%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, cooler;52;39;Sunny, but chilly;45;36;SW;11;38%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Showers and t-storms;92;81;A p.m. t-storm;91;80;NNE;2;76%;87%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Colder;36;23;A snow shower;36;24;W;14;75%;80%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;86;74;A shower or two;85;76;ENE;12;79%;84%;4

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, chilly;33;25;Partly sunny;36;25;NNW;9;80%;16%;0

Sydney, Australia;Rain and a t-storm;69;64;Spotty showers;72;63;SSW;14;70%;84%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;A little p.m. rain;71;59;Cloudy;64;56;E;9;65%;33%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;37;30;Mostly cloudy;36;31;WNW;10;68%;74%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, cold;32;21;Cold with sunshine;32;16;NE;4;84%;57%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;49;34;Partly sunny;52;40;NNE;4;64%;59%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;56;35;Sunny;55;40;ENE;7;23%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Warm with sunshine;86;61;Not as warm;75;59;W;7;56%;78%;2

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;50;38;Sunshine;53;30;NE;5;53%;1%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Turning cloudy;53;42;Mostly sunny;57;39;WSW;8;54%;5%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy;47;45;Morning rain, cloudy;50;29;WSW;18;74%;66%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;63;53;A morning shower;63;54;N;10;58%;76%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;58;46;Clouds and sun;60;46;WNW;8;68%;28%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and cold;1;-6;Partly sunny;13;-2;NW;7;72%;51%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Low clouds;42;32;Mostly sunny;47;39;NNE;3;65%;1%;2

Vienna, Austria;Snow showers;40;33;Rain/snow showers;42;35;WNW;12;65%;83%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine;86;64;Sunny and very warm;84;59;E;7;46%;4%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow showers;33;27;A snow shower;34;31;SW;7;82%;84%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Snow and rain;36;29;Spotty showers;38;36;W;9;91%;82%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;72;61;Becoming cloudy;74;60;NW;17;63%;1%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, warm;94;71;Partly sunny;91;73;NW;7;57%;13%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny;46;28;Clouds and sun, mild;51;32;ENE;2;55%;28%;1

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit