9 suspected left-wing militants from Turkey appear in court

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Nine suspected left-wing militants from Turkey are appearing before an investigating judge in the Greek capital, who will determine whether they will be remanded in custody pending trial or released on bail.

The nine appearing in court Monday were arrested last week in raids ahead of a visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later this week. The eight men and one woman have been charged with terrorism-related offenses, forgery, arms and explosives possession and resisting arrest.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of links with the Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front, which is deemed a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and European Union.

Police said searches of their residences uncovered detonators, a handgun and materials that could potentially be used to make explosives.