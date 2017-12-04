Formosa Plastics to woo Indian customers

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) -- The Kaohsiung-headquartered Formosa Plastic Corporation (FPC), which has assets worth US$13.37 billion and has 10,0000 employees, will be organizing a one-day seminar titled, "Explore the World of Plastic," on 6th December 2017 from 9 am to 4 pm at Hotel Hayatt Regency, New Delhi.

About 100 delegates from the plastic industry are expected to participate in the seminar.

Formosa Plastic Group, which sticks to strict quality controls and has the advantage of being vertically integrated, provides mainly polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resins and other intermediate plastic products such as MBS, PA PE, EVA, PP POM, SAP, Carbon Fiber etc.

Papers on subjects such as Global PVC Market will be presented at the seminar. All India Plastic Manufacturers Association (AIPMA) will also present a paper on the present state of Indian plastics market.

Taiwanese logistics company, Wan Hai Lines Ltd, will explain its services. Other papers on Fomosa PE and EVA Formosa PP and POM, and Formosa SAP and Carbon Fiber will also be presented at the seminar.

The company was founded in 1954, with a US$798,000 loan from United States aid agencies. The first PVC plant was constructed in Kaohsiung and production began in 1957.

As of 2005, FPC is the largest producer of PVC resins in Taiwan. When FPC's American operations are also considered, the company's total PVC resin capacity is 2.83 million metric tons per year, the second highest in the world after Shin-Etsu Chemical, which has 3.55 million metric tons per year as of May 2010 (expanding to 3.85 million metric tons per year by the end of 2010).

FPC maintains numerous subsidiaries throughout Taiwan, jointly held with other members of the Formosa Plastics Group. In addition, Formosa Plastics Corporation, USA was founded in 1978 as a wholly owned subsidiary of FPC.

That subsidiary has, in turn, created four wholly owned chemical manufacturing subsidiaries in Delaware City, Delaware, Illiopolis, Illinois, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Point Comfort, Texas.

Formosa Plastics Corporation's operations include chemical and petrochemical manufacturing. In 1994, Formosa formed the Formosa Transrail to operate rail fleet.

Formosa Plastics Corporation was the world's fifth largest chemical company by sales in 2015. In 2016, the company was ranked No. 861 on the Forbes Global 2000 list of largest public companies in the world.